HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,688 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

