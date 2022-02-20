HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $189.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average of $221.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $187.94 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

