HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $207.19 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

