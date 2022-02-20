HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $811.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

