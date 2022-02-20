HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

