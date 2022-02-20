Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $139.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

