Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Hologic by 437.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,840 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $78,202,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

