HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of HomeStreet worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.