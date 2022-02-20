HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,145. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 52,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $498.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

