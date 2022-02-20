Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.54

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1282658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Get Honest alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honest by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.