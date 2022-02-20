Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $182.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.39 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

