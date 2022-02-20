Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

HST stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

