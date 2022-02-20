Howard W. Robin Sells 12,480 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.55 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.