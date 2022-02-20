H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $18.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

