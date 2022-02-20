Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 5,337 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.