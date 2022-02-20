Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $47.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

