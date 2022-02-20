Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 35,203 shares during the period.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.12 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.