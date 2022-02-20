Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,383 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $21,126,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSEM stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

