Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,523 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $180.98 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,431,937. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

