Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,815 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 3,236.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

