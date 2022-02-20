Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.98. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.75.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.35. 359,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.17. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $168.56 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.