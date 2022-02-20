HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $759.96.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $9.99 on Friday, reaching $497.59. 542,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.