HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $759.96.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $9.99 on Friday, reaching $497.59. 542,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

