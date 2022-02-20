HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.59. The company had a trading volume of 542,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $759.96.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.