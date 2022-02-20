HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.59. The company had a trading volume of 542,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $759.96.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.