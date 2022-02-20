Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.090 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

HPP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

