ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $226.84 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.81 and a 200-day moving average of $269.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.
About ICON Public
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
