IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

TSE:IGM traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,769. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.58. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$34.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.15%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.