IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.89.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.15%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.