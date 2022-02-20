Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $108.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INGR opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

