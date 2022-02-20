Insider Buying: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Director Acquires $199,633.00 in Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RFP stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.04. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RFP. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

