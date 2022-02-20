Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

