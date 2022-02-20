Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.30.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.