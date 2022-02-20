Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $821,310.96 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EQIX stock opened at $692.94 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $756.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

