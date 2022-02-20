Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells $1,399,794.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

