Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Sells $556,916.97 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ IRTC opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $172.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.