Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $56,713.86 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LH opened at $264.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

