Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells 75,526 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SYY opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Sysco by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

