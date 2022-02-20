Insider Selling: Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Sells $607,350.60 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WDC stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

