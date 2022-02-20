Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insperity continues to grapple with rising operating expenses due to heavy investment in growth, technology, product and service offerings. The company's earnings are highly seasonal in nature due to changing trends in medical claims costs and payroll taxes. Operation in a highly fragmented and competitive PEO industry remains a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have declined over the past six months. On the flip side, the company remains well poised to benefit from the booming professional employer organization industry. The company’s top-line continues to benefit from an increase in average number of worksite employees paid per month. Its consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases boost investors' confidence as well as positively impact earnings per share.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $78.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

