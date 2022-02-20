Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

