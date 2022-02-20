Intellectus Partners LLC Has $10.87 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.6% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

