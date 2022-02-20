Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.63 and its 200-day moving average is $416.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

