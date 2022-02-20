International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Shares of IFF opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

