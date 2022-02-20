International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

