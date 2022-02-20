Invesco Ltd. Has $50.92 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Atkore worth $50,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,007. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

