Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Macy’s worth $47,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

