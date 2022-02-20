Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,044,547 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of New York Community Bancorp worth $56,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 72,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

