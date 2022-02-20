Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.15% of MYR Group worth $52,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in MYR Group by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $95.40 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

