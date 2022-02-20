Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $48,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,803.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFS opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

