Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 185.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 77,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,304,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,617,000 after buying an additional 1,334,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,403,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.