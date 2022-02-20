Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 42,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $84.16.

