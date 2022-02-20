Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Invitae alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NVTA stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. Invitae has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.