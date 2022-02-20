Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,183 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

